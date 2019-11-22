Summer brings so many things



22 November 2019

More shows, a different New Year’s Eve format and Opera in the Park being back in the city are all part of the 2019-20 summer events programme.

There’s no better region than Nelson Tasman over the summer months says Nelson City Council Community Services Committee Chair, Matt Lawrey, pointing to the Summer Events Guide as proof.

Delivered into letterboxes next week (week commencing 25 November) the Guide is packed with hundreds of free or affordable events for locals and visitors to enjoy for the next four months.

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic starts the summer event season, a month earlier than usual on 8 December at Isel Park, Stoke.

The family picnic event for bears and their humans will include a lantern-making area so children can create their own carry-along light for the Lantern Celebration on 14 December.

The Al Fresco Summer Movies programme is larger than ever with seven different movies, 18 screenings and 10 venues across the region.

Commencing on 13 December, the line-up includes a salute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight.

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to taking the kids to The Pink Panther. I remember laughing my head off watching Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau when I was a kid. It really is a comedy classic,” Councillor Lawrey says.

The city’s New Year’s Eve Countdown at the top of Trafalgar Street will have a different format this year with the introduction of a special kids’ time from 8 pm culminating with a countdown and fireworks at 10 pm.

The adult part of the evening then takes over through to the midnight countdown and fireworks.

At the end of January, the Nelson Buskers Festival will showcase extraordinary performers from around the world across four venues, this summer including Mapua Wharf as well as three city locations.

The biennial Nelson Opera in the Park is back in Trafalgar Park on 15 February with a stellar programme of opera and contemporary singers alongside the outstanding New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

For all the information on events for all ages and stages across our amazing region, check out ItsOn.co.nz, view the guide online at summerevents.nz or grab a print copy from the Nelson City Council Customer Services Centre or the i-Site.

