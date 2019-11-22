Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Summer brings so many things

Friday, 22 November 2019, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


22 November 2019

More shows, a different New Year’s Eve format and Opera in the Park being back in the city are all part of the 2019-20 summer events programme.

There’s no better region than Nelson Tasman over the summer months says Nelson City Council Community Services Committee Chair, Matt Lawrey, pointing to the Summer Events Guide as proof.

Delivered into letterboxes next week (week commencing 25 November) the Guide is packed with hundreds of free or affordable events for locals and visitors to enjoy for the next four months.

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic starts the summer event season, a month earlier than usual on 8 December at Isel Park, Stoke.

The family picnic event for bears and their humans will include a lantern-making area so children can create their own carry-along light for the Lantern Celebration on 14 December.

The Al Fresco Summer Movies programme is larger than ever with seven different movies, 18 screenings and 10 venues across the region.

Commencing on 13 December, the line-up includes a salute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight.

“Personally, I’m really looking forward to taking the kids to The Pink Panther. I remember laughing my head off watching Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau when I was a kid. It really is a comedy classic,” Councillor Lawrey says.

The city’s New Year’s Eve Countdown at the top of Trafalgar Street will have a different format this year with the introduction of a special kids’ time from 8 pm culminating with a countdown and fireworks at 10 pm.

The adult part of the evening then takes over through to the midnight countdown and fireworks.

At the end of January, the Nelson Buskers Festival will showcase extraordinary performers from around the world across four venues, this summer including Mapua Wharf as well as three city locations.

The biennial Nelson Opera in the Park is back in Trafalgar Park on 15 February with a stellar programme of opera and contemporary singers alongside the outstanding New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

For all the information on events for all ages and stages across our amazing region, check out ItsOn.co.nz, view the guide online at summerevents.nz or grab a print copy from the Nelson City Council Customer Services Centre or the i-Site.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 