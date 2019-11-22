Presumed drowning at Whatipu, West Auckland

Surf Life Saving New Zealand acknowledges presumed drowning at Whatipu, West Auckland



On the afternoon of Sunday, November 17, 2019, at around 1.45pm, a male fisherman was washed off rocks at Ninepin Rock (Te Toka-Tapu-a-Kupe), Whatipu Beach, West Auckland.

Police have named him as 56-year-old Wei Shi and say the search for him remains ongoing, with Eagle helicopter conducting daily aerial searches in an effort to locate him.

The incident occurred at a non-lifeguarded beach. Emergency services, including the NZ Police Eagle helicopter, Coastguard and LandSAR were called to search for Mr Shi. Volunteer Surf Lifeguards from Karekare Surf Life Saving Club also participated in a land-based search on November 18.

Police say that due to the length of time Mr Shi has been missing in the water, he is presumed to have drowned.

Our thoughts are with the Mr Shi’s family and friends at this time.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team is now working with emergency services to investigate what happened and why.

