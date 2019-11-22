Arrest made in relation to Anderson Park assault

Detective Inspector Mike Foster, District Crime Manager:

Hawke’s Bay Police today arrested a man in relation to an assault at Anderson Park in Napier on Sunday 17 November.

The 19-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Napier District Court on 27 November.

Enquiries into the incident at Anderson Park, and other gang-related incidents on 17 November, are continuing.

If anyone has information regarding the incidents but has not yet contacted Police, we would urge them to get in touch with us.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

