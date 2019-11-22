Arrest made in relation to Anderson Park assault
Friday, 22 November 2019, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Mike Foster, District Crime
Manager:
Hawke’s Bay Police today arrested a man in
relation to an assault at Anderson Park in Napier on Sunday
17 November.
The 19-year-old man has been charged with
causing grievous bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in
Napier District Court on 27 November.
Enquiries into the
incident at Anderson Park, and other gang-related incidents
on 17 November, are continuing.
If anyone has information
regarding the incidents but has not yet contacted Police, we
would urge them to get in touch with us.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
