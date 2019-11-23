Roadworks for Tyndall Road, traffic lights out on Peel St

Construction season on local roads hits full swing in the city next week, with both resealing and asphalt upgrades taking place.

Resealing repair work – expect up to 5 minutes delay.

Monday 25 November – Herschell Road and Carnarvon Street.

Tuesday 26 November – Cobden Street and Ormond Road.

Asphalt upgrades – significant delays, take alternative routes where possible.

Thursday 28 and Friday 29 November – Intersection of Anzac, Kahutia and Carnarvon Streets.

Saturday 30 November – Intersection of Rutene and Tyndall Roads.

Tyndall and Owen Road roundabout closed on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December.

A detour will be in place through Herschell Road as asphalt works take place on the roundabout.

Peel Street/Reads Quay traffic lights out for up to a week

Traffic lights at the Peel Street/Reads Quay intersection will be out for up to a week after an incident involving a truck caused significant damage to the lights.

