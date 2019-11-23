Road clear - Terrace Tunnel - Wellington
"Road clear - Terrace Tunnel - Wellington"
The road is now clear after the crash in the Terrace Tunnel earlier this afternoon.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
ENDS
ENDS
Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.
Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>
Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change
As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>
Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers
The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>
Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls
New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>
Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment
“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>
Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released
The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>
"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation
The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>