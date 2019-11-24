Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man shot by Police in Tauranga after hostage incident

Sunday, 24 November 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Man shot by Police in Tauranga after lengthy hostage incident

Attribute to Superintendent Andy McGregor, Bay of Plenty District Commander:

A man has died after being shot by police at a property in Bellevue, Tauranga today.

Police had initially been called to the property in Oriana Crescent at around 12.25am today, after a man threatened his partner with a knife.

The woman managed to escape the house, making her way to a neighbour’s house to call Police. Three children remained in the house, along with the man.

On arrival, Police were informed about concerns for the children in the house.

Due to those concerns, Police entered the property, where they found the man holding a large machete to the throat of one of the children.

The man retreated into a wardrobe with that child and a second child.

Police withdrew immediately, and were able to facilitate the safe escape of a third child at the same time.

The Police Negotiation Team and Armed Offenders Squad have been in attendance at the property since early this morning, working to bring the situation to a safe and peaceful conclusion, however the man only intermittently engaged with attempts to communicate with him.

Police’s concerns for the two children remaining in the house grew as the day went on.

Medical advice received was that there were grave concerns for the children’s health due not only to their age, but a lack of food and a potential for dehydration given the high temperature in the area of the house where the man had barricaded himself with the children.

Police entered the property shortly after 3pm, where they were confronted by the man.

He was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two children who had been kept hostage are safe and uninjured.

Police are working to support the family.

This was an experience nobody should have to go through and all involved will need ongoing care and support as they come to terms with today’s events.

Our staff have also been left shaken by this incident.

The IPCA have been notified of this incident and our Critical Incident Investigation is also under way.

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

As part of an ongoing scene examination, cordons will remain in place on Oriana Crescent, however residents of the street are free to come and go. We would like to thank residents for their cooperation and assistance today.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 