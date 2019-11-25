Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

86th Farmers Santa Parade brings Christmas cheer to Auckland

Monday, 25 November 2019, 9:32 am
Press Release: Farmers Santa Parade


Families from across Auckland lined the sunny streets today to enjoy another unforgettable Farmers Santa Parade. This landmark event launched the city into the festive season, with iconic children’s entertainer Suzy Cato proudly at the front of the Parade as Grand Marshal.

"The Farmers Santa Parade was a major hit with my family, it was such an impressive event and a good reminder for us to start thinking about Christmas." — Olivia Hall

Spectators were treated to lively music and performances, as well as appearances from much loved characters, including Transformers’ Optimus Prime, Pikachu, Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Moe and many more. The man in red – Santa, was greeted with excitement and cheers as he closed out the 1.2-kilometre precession along Mayoral Drive and down Queen Street.

After the Parade, Aotea Square was filled with happy families who got to witness a special live performance from kid heroes, PJ Masks. MC’d by The Hits host Mike Puru, Santa’s Party closed out the big day with an exciting line-up of performances from West City Concert Band, Freshmans Dance Crew, Auckland City Brass Band and The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy.

Now in its 86th year, the Farmers Santa Parade continues to be a treasured event in Auckland’s Christmas calendar and is the largest of its kind in New Zealand, and featured over 3,500 volunteers who gave up their time to bring joy to Auckland. Once again, the hard-working team of planners, performers, make-up artists, designers and sponsors helped to deliver what was a memorable family celebration!

Kids at Starship Hospital were also treated to an extra special mini Parade ahead of the outdoor event. The Atrium at Starship filled up with Christmas characters including Cinderella and the Ugly Stepsisters, Nutcracker ballet dancers, Elves and Santa Bears, handing out some early Christmas presents from Farmers!

“Bringing joy to families for the festive season is what the Farmers Santa Parade is all about, and the Parade this year was a total delight!” — Michael Barnett, Chair of the Farmers Santa Parade Trust

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Farmers Santa Parade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Before The Election: Prisoner Voting Rights To Be Restored

People sentenced to less than three years in prison will have their voting rights restored... This will return the law to how it was pre-2010 when a National Party Bill removed voting rights from all sentenced prisoners.

The announcement follows a report from the Waitangi Tribunal that the 2010 law disproportionally impacts Māori prisoners and is inconsistent with the Treaty of Waitangi. It also follows the High Court's declaration (upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court) that the current law is inconsistent with the right to vote in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 