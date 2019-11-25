86th Farmers Santa Parade brings Christmas cheer to Auckland



Families from across Auckland lined the sunny streets today to enjoy another unforgettable Farmers Santa Parade. This landmark event launched the city into the festive season, with iconic children’s entertainer Suzy Cato proudly at the front of the Parade as Grand Marshal.

"The Farmers Santa Parade was a major hit with my family, it was such an impressive event and a good reminder for us to start thinking about Christmas." — Olivia Hall

Spectators were treated to lively music and performances, as well as appearances from much loved characters, including Transformers’ Optimus Prime, Pikachu, Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Moe and many more. The man in red – Santa, was greeted with excitement and cheers as he closed out the 1.2-kilometre precession along Mayoral Drive and down Queen Street.

After the Parade, Aotea Square was filled with happy families who got to witness a special live performance from kid heroes, PJ Masks. MC’d by The Hits host Mike Puru, Santa’s Party closed out the big day with an exciting line-up of performances from West City Concert Band, Freshmans Dance Crew, Auckland City Brass Band and The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy.

Now in its 86th year, the Farmers Santa Parade continues to be a treasured event in Auckland’s Christmas calendar and is the largest of its kind in New Zealand, and featured over 3,500 volunteers who gave up their time to bring joy to Auckland. Once again, the hard-working team of planners, performers, make-up artists, designers and sponsors helped to deliver what was a memorable family celebration!

Kids at Starship Hospital were also treated to an extra special mini Parade ahead of the outdoor event. The Atrium at Starship filled up with Christmas characters including Cinderella and the Ugly Stepsisters, Nutcracker ballet dancers, Elves and Santa Bears, handing out some early Christmas presents from Farmers!

“Bringing joy to families for the festive season is what the Farmers Santa Parade is all about, and the Parade this year was a total delight!” — Michael Barnett, Chair of the Farmers Santa Parade Trust



