Iinvestigation continues into random walking track assaults

Police investigation continues into random walking track assaults on women

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, Waitemata CIB:

Waitemata Police are continuing to investigate what we now believe to be four linked random attacks on women on walking tracks in Auckland.

The first incident occurred on 10 October 2019, at about 7.45am, where a woman was jogging along a walkway in Murrays Bay when a male grabbed her from behind.

She has been thrown to the ground and has received multiple injuries including a broken collarbone and concussion.

Two weeks later on Thursday 24th October, a woman was jogging in the same area at around 10.45am when she was assaulted.

The victim was located on the ground by a member of the public with injuries including a broken nose.

Waitemata Police now believe the same man may be responsible for a very similar assault on a woman walking in Moire Park, Massey at around 6.30pm on Saturday 26th October.

The victim received facial injuries and bruising.

On Friday 8th November at about 4.40pm, the latest victim was running along a walkway between Browns Bay Road and Beechwood Road.

As she approached a set of stairs there was a man off to the side of the walkway.

The victim was then attacked by the man and thrown to the ground.

She was then punched multiple times in the head by the man before he ran off towards Beechwood Road.

She received multiple injuries including a dislocated shoulder.

Earlier this month, Police released CCTV footage of a man seen on Beechwood Road at the time of this incident who we believe can help our enquiries.

Police have received information from the public following the release of this footage and as a result of a further appeal on Police Ten 7 on Thursday.

We are grateful for the public’s assistance and we continue to assess the information received.

Unfortunately at this stage of our enquiries, the identity of the man in the CCTV footage remains unknown.

Police continue to appeal to the public for any details around this man’s identity or any information on suspicious activity witnessed in these areas around the times of these attacks.

The offender is described by our victims as male, olive complexion, aged in their mid-20’s to mid-30’s, around 180cms/5’ 10” tall, large build and possibly has a man bun.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill says a dedicated team of detectives continue to investigate these incidents.

“These are serious, appalling and unprovoked attacks on unsuspecting women who were all on their own and targeted from behind.

“I want to reassure the Waitemata community that we are doing everything we can in our investigations to find the person responsible for these assaults so we can hold them to account.

“We acknowledge that these attacks have caused concern in the community and we have increased our Police presence in these areas as part of our enquiries.

“We ask the public, particularly those exercising alone, to be alert and aware of your surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately by phoning 111,” says Detective Senior Sergeant McNeill.

Anyone with information about any of these assaults is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 105 and quote file number 191108/3003 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

