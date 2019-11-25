Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manawatū District economy goes from strength to strength

Monday, 25 November 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

25 November 2019


Manawatū District economy continues to lead the region going from strength to strength and exceeding the national growth rate.

The economy grew by 3.1 per cent to the year ended September. This is the highest growth rate in the Manawatū-Whanganui region and exceeds the national growth rate of 2.4 per cent.

The Manawatū-Whanganui region includes Manawatū District Council, Whanganui District Council, Palmerston North City Council, Rangitikei District Council, Tararua Dictrict Council, Horowhenua District Council, and Ruapehu District Council.

This strong economic performance is driven by population growth, favourable trade conditions, high employment, house price growth, robust consumer and tourism spending and high levels of investment flowing into the district.

Manawatū District Council’s economist Stacey Bell, says that construction was one of the stand-outs in this growth with the overall value of construction investment increasing by 50.2 per cent to the year ended September 2019, from the previous year.

The District is being recognised as a great place to live and housing demand is high. This is reflected in particularly strong levels of residential investment.

“To put this in perspective, the total value of residential consents in the District increased by 34.3 per cent from the previous year, while the number of new dwellings increased by 35.6 per cent over the same period. In total, 221 new homes were consented in the district over the year to September.”

Commercial investment also contributed significantly to the strength of the economy with investment increasing from $7.2m in 2018 to a total of $23m.

“Upgrades at Ohakea Air Force Base accounted for $9m of this total, and there is also investment underway within the industrial area of Feilding township. Commercial investment consents in the Feilding industrial area were valued at over seven million dollars over the year to September 2019.”

“Commercial investment is particularly encouraging as it reflects the confidence of business in the future of the local economy and the attractiveness of the Manawatū District as a place to set-up and do business, providing jobs and boosting economic activity in our district.”

With strong commodity prices for goods produced in the Manawatū District alongside unprecedented levels of investment and strong population and employment growth, there are no signs of the district economy slowing down anytime soon.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Manawatu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

The coalition government still seems unable (or unwilling) to respond in any meaningful way to the slew of progressive recommendations contained in the Welfare Export Advisory Group report – which, in effect, has been shelved since February.

On another front though, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

 

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 