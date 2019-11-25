Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 25 November 2019, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Cuttriss


Cuttriss Consultants Wins Supreme Award

Wellington, 25 November 2019 - Cuttriss Consultants has taken out the Supreme Award at the Wellington Region Business Excellence Awards.

In its 13th year, the Wellington Region Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce, aims to celebrate and recognise ‘the vibrant and successful business community’.

Cuttriss Consultants won their category for Professional Services 2019 and the overall Supreme Award 2019.

With offices in the Hutt Valley and Kapiti, Cuttriss Consultants are leading experts in land surveying, civil engineering and resource management planning in New Zealand.

Nicola Todd, Cuttriss Director, says winning the award is fantastic and great recognition for Cuttriss and the team's hard work on projects in the Wellington region.

‘We are honoured to have won the Supreme Award and to have our team recognised for the outstanding contributions they make to our clients and the community,” says Nicola.

The black tie gala event, with Mark Sainsbury as MC, was held at the Lower Hutt Events Centre on the evening of 22 November 2019 and attended by around 430 guests.


ABOUT CUTTRISS

Celebrating 70 years in the industry, Cuttriss Consultants are leading experts in land surveying, civil engineering and resource management planning in New Zealand. Working with a range of stakeholders, including; business owners, developers, local Councils, central government agencies and local Iwi, Cuttriss Consultants take pride in creating thoughtful, socially and environmentally conscious spaces. At the forefront of significant projects including the Aotea and Waikanae North housing subdivisions, as well as the relocation of Saint Patrick's / Our Lady of Kapiti School. Cuttriss is working to build mutually beneficial relationships with our local communities.


