Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch scoops most coveted NZ exercise industry awards

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Christchurch has scooped the two most coveted New Zealand exercise industry awards.

Jessee James has won the top New Zealand personal trainer prize and exercise facility Adapted Yoga and Pilates has won the hotly contested categories supreme facility of the year award.

ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says Adapted Yoga and Pilates showed a unique ability to excel in multiple areas offering traditional yoga and pilates, while also serving a more traditional exercise audience at the same time as being highly community focused.

“They are the first yoga studio to take out the supreme award,” he says.

Judges says James, the personal trainer winner of the year, demonstrated 100 percent desire for her clients to be successful and embrace the philosophy of wellbeing, or te whare tapawha, for everyone that attended her facility.

Last year’s personal trainer of the year winner was Ngarama Milner-Olsen of Wellington.

The awards at the weekend co-timed with the Hauora yoga conference and the FitEx fitness and exercise conference.

The Exercise NZ awards recognise exercise professionals and facilities for helping many of the 500,000 Kiwis stay active.

Academic research studies have found that exercise increases life expectancy regardless of the size of people, proving exercise is critical to longevity. The awards and the efforts of New Zealand registered exercise professionals go a long way to addressing the health of all New Zealanders, Beddie says.

A British Medical Journal report says physical activity increased life expectancy on all of those that took part in the study, regardless of their body mass index (BMI), which is often used as an indicator for people’s health, Beddie says.

“The New Zealand exercise industry is ready and willing to play its part here and today we call on the government to work with us it to help get more Kiwis active.”

He says New Zealanders need to do more and this needs leadership and direction from government, local authorities, organisations and workplaces, supporting people to get more active.

“Something needs to change given that we are the worst of all the developed countries and 13th worst in the world in meeting WHO exercise guidelines.’’

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 