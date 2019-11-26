Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

BOP earthquake reminder to make Kiwi homes safer & stronger

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

We can’t predict when New Zealand’s next damaging earthquake will occur, but we can all take steps to prepare.

That’s the message from the Earthquake Commission (EQC) following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake off the Bay of Plenty which was widely felt early on Sunday morning.

The quake struck at 5.34am at a depth of 115kms, around 50km north of Opotiki.

The shake is the latest in a number of earthquakes over the last 12 months that have been widely felt but have thankfully caused little damage. Information from the EQC-sponsored geological hazard monitoring service GeoNet, says around 20,000 earthquakes occur in and around New Zealand each year, with 250 of those large enough to be felt by people.

“These shakes are a good reminder that our land is restless,” says EQC Deputy Chief Executive Renée Walker.

“One of the most important things we can do as New Zealanders is pay attention to these reminders and take preparedness steps that will make our homes safer and stronger when a damaging quake hits.”

Ms Walker says we can all do something to make where we live safer.

“Most New Zealanders spend the majority of their time at home. So when a damaging quake hits, you’re more likely to be there than anywhere else.”

“If you’re at home you certainly don’t want large items of furniture toppling over because they haven’t been secured; a hazardous chimney collapsing through the roof because it hasn’t been removed; or your home slipping from its foundations because they haven’t been secured.”

Unfortunately, most people tend to be overly optimistic when it comes to disasters, in that they think other people are more likely to suffer damage than themselves. The reality is that New Zealand’s next damaging quake could happen tomorrow and the instant it does, our opportunity to prepare ends.

The Be Prepared information on EQC’s website contains many different preparedness steps that all Kiwis should be aware of. Whether you rent or own, live in a house or apartment, we can all do something to prepare our homes.

Smaller steps such as securing fragile household items might save the hassle of cleaning up a mess. Larger steps such as removing hazardous tall concrete and brick chimneys could literally be lifesaving and mean far less disruption in the aftermath of a large quake.

For more information on preparedness steps that will make your home safer and stronger, visit www.eqc.govt.nz/be-prepared


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 