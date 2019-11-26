Highly respected executive returns home to deliver vision

An experienced senior executive with a track record of management success on both sides of the Tasman has been appointed Head of Major Events at Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).

Richard Clarke is renowned for overseeing the New Zealand Breakers’ rise to the Australian NBL title – the first New Zealand sporting franchise to win a trans-Tasman competition.

The club became one of the most respected sporting brands in New Zealand under his leadership – an organisation known for its culture of professionalism and sustainable success, winning four NBL Championships in five seasons.

He left Auckland in 2016 when he was appointed to rebuild the Brisbane Bullets, which had been out of the NBL for a number of years. He will take up his role at ATEED in late January 2020.

Steve Armitage, General Manager Destination, ATEED says: “ATEED is delighted to have secured someone of Richard Clarke’s proven ability and mana to lead our major events team as we prepare for the unprecedented ‘mega’ year that will be 2021.

“Auckland has established a global reputation as a world-class major events city in the past decade, and alongside our many partners have demonstrated how important events are as a lever for our region’s sustainable economic development – for providing jobs and tens of millions in new spending each year,” says Steve Armitage.

“We look forward to Richard bringing his leadership and experience in building values and culture-based organisations to bear at ATEED as we continue to deliver Council’s vision for a world-class Auckland.

“Richard has a strong platform on which to do this, thanks to the work of Rebecca Temple, who has done an excellent job as acting Head of Major Events, and the ATEED Major Events team.”

“Becs took on the additional responsibilities whilst continuing in her ‘home’ role, taking it all in her stride, seamlessly overseeing the ongoing delivery of our major events programme and playing a key role in laying the groundwork for a blockbuster 2021. I am deeply appreciative of her commitment and professionalism.”

Clarke says he is excited about the opportunity to lead a team and deliver a world-class events portfolio which enhances Auckland's global reputation as a leading major events destination.

“This really is a unique opportunity and I am incredibly excited to be involved in continuing to make Auckland one of the best cities in the world to live in and visit, and to be part of a team that is already delivering outstanding results.

“The challenges and opportunities in the events program in the immediate future are incredible and I can’t wait to get involved.”

“Living away from Auckland for three and a half years has given me fresh perspective on how much the city has to offer and this is an amazing opportunity to return home and be part of Auckland’s growth and vibrancy."

During his time at the NZ Breakers, Clarke’s vision was to create a basketball dynasty, and he successfully built a club which delivered great outcomes for both basketball in New Zealand, and the broader community.

Steve Armitage says: “Richard understands the commercial imperative of ATEED providing value to Council and our partners, and the need to build a meaningful connection with communities across our region.

“He also has trusted contacts within Auckland’s and New Zealand’s major events marketplace that will help him hit the ground running. We look forward to welcoming him back to Auckland, and to ATEED.”

