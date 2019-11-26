Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Group urges QLDC to "stop wasting significant money"

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Wanaka Stakeholders Group


MEDIA RELEASE - for immediate release
[Wanaka, 1:00pm 26 November, 2019]

Wanaka community group urges QLDC to "stop wasting significant money" on airport reports ahead of High Court case

Wanaka Stakeholders Group Inc. has this morning written to QLDC, formally requesting that they immediately put a halt to further reports, until the High Court judicial review case about Wanaka Airport is heard.

The group, now representing over 3,000 members of the Wanaka and Upper Clutha communities, including over 500 business owners, wrote to the Mayor and CEO of the Council on behalf of its members, outlining why work on the reports should cease, pending the outcome of the judicial review.

WSG Chair, Michael Ross, said: "Despite the fact that we've issued proceedings in the High Court and raised significant concerns about key decisions the Council has made, QLDC is barreling ahead with impact reports about Wanaka Airport. This is a waste of ratepayers' money - and the costs will be significant. The Court should determine the issues first."

Mr Ross said that newly elected Councillors should "do the right thing" rather than allowing Council to "charge ahead with further reports about airport development."

WSG filed proceedings a month ago, asking the High Court to review decisions made by Queenstown Lakes District Council to transfer substantial ownership and control of Wanaka Airport to Queenstown Airport Corporation, on the grounds that those decisions were both unlawful and unreasonable. Mr Ross says that the group has not yet received a response from QLDC or QAC.

[Ends]

The Mayor and CEO
Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown 
(By email, individually)

Tuesday 26th November 2019

Dear Mayor Boult and Mr Theelan
 
Wānaka Airport – Judicial Review of QLDC’s and QAC’s actions and decisions
 
1. We refer to QLDC’s media release dated 13 November 2019 announcing the appointment of Martin Jenkins as “provider of the Economic and Social Impact Assessments [...] committed to [by] Mayor Jim Boult and his Council in August”.
2. The release concludes that “the outputs from the assessments will be used as a foundation for informing the Queenstown Airport Corporation 2020-2022 Statement of Intent that will be drafted for March 2020”.
3. We formally request that this process be halted immediately by the new Council.  In summary, the reasons for this request are:
1. The assessments you are purporting to commission in relation to any future development of Wānaka Airport and QAC’s 2020-2022 Statement of Intent are based on the fundamental premise that the so-called “lease” of Wānaka Airport to QAC (including any related “side agreements” entered into between QLDC and QAC) were lawfully entered into and are binding legal agreements in respect of Wānaka Airport (and Project Pure).  This underlying fundamental premise is in issue before the Court in the judicial review proceedings filed and served on QLDC and QAC by WSG – almost a month ago. The case is called for a first conference with a High Court judge on 9 December.
2. The impact assessment process proceeds on the fundamental basis that QAC is effectively the party owning existing Wānaka Airport on the terms of the so-called “lease” and that any influence on QLDC’s part is via the Statement of Intent process.
3. It is unreasonable and potentially a waste of a substantial amount of ratepayers’ money for QLDC to proceed with any such assessments before the Court has heard and determined the issues.  As you are already aware, WSG is seeking an expedited hearing of the proceedings and expects that QLDC and QAC will cooperate fully with that.
4. Furthermore, when the mayor unilaterally announced the intention to proceed with the impact report approach (full Council meeting, 8th August 2019 - link here) WSG set out promptly in response its members’ serious concerns and requested assurances about what seemed to be proposed (see our series of three letters linked here - dated 9th August, 15th August and 21 August).  These letters were sent over three months ago, and we never received any satisfactory reply to the significant concerns raised. 
5. The process now signalled in QLDC’s 13 November release, and also observable in the Request for Proposals, confirms that the process is still inappropriate for the same reasons we have previously outlined, and all the more so now that the terms of the so-called “lease” have finally been disclosed.
4. You will see that we are copying all individual councillors, all Wānaka Community Board Members, the chairs of the four community associations in Wānaka, and Colin Keel.  In the circumstances, please also copy it to members of “the teams” from QLDC and to Martin Jenkins who you have indicated will “come together to shape up the programme of work” and “agree project timelines.”  They should be fully aware of our concerns recorded in this letter.
5. We remind you that this letter (as with previous letters) is written on behalf of our members, now totalling over 3,000 people, including well over 500 business owners.  Our membership represents a very large cross section of the community, and the vast majority of our members are ratepayers and local residents. We continue to receive frequent, strong messages of support from our members, confirming that there is deep concern in the community about the effective disposal of our airport and the lack of prior lawful consultation, transparency and control over the future of both Wānaka Airport and Project Pure.
6. We await your reply and reserve our position in all respects pending that reply.  
Yours sincerely
The Committee, Wānaka Stakeholders Group Incorporated*

Per Michael Ross, Chair

Cc list: QLDC Councillors, Wānaka Community Board members, Chairs of each of the four Wanaka based community associations, CEO QAC

* WSG membership as at 18:30 Monday 25/11/19 stands at 3,024 people.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wanaka Stakeholders Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 