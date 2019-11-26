Arrests made after aggravated robbery, Matata
Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Members of the Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB arrested and
charged two youths and an adult on Monday afternoon in
relation to an aggravated robbery of the Matata Liquor
Centre on 16 November.
The adult, a 19-year-old man, was
due to appear in Whakatane District Court today.
The two
youths will be appearing in Youth Court.
As part of the
operation a number of addresses were searched in the Kawerau
and Lake Rotoiti areas and items of interest including a
weapon were recovered.
Police is continuing to make
enquiries into the movements of the three offenders on the
day of 16 November.
Police is appealing to members of the
public who were driving on Manawahe Road, and traveling
between Lake Rotoma and Lake Rotoiti on Saturday 16 November
between 11:30am and 2pm.
Anyone who saw a maroon Toyota
Corona (pictured), or who may have found or seen any
discarded clothing items or a knife or hammer at those
locations, is asked to contact Whakatane Police on 105 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
