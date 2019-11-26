Christmas is skating into Porirua

Don’t miss Christmas in the City – Saturday 7 December in Cobham Court, from 12-4pm.

To celebrate Christmas in Porirua, everyone is invited to get their skates on for the best snowy fun this side of the North Pole.

Santa’s elves will be setting up a magical Christmas wonderland in Te Manawa with free ice skating, yummy food trucks, Christmas tunes, market stalls and a range of festive fun activities for the whole whānau right here in Cobham Court.

The ice skating is for those aged 3 or over, with helmets and skates provided. Come along for plenty of laughs with your mates, show off your Winter Olympics moves or just have fun while you get the hang of ice skating!

Small children will need to be accompanied by adults and if it gets too busy, we will limit skating times to make sure everyone gets a chance to have some fun on the ice.

If you are not comfortable with skating or have little ones that can’t skate, you can still have fun at our foam cannon play area. There will be loads of non-toxic, hypo allergenic foam that will create some wet, ‘snowy’ fun.

Christmas in the City kicks off our summer programme in Porirua. We have plenty of fun, summer events happening over the next few months.

So keep an eye on our Facebook page or poriruacity.govt.nz/events to see what’s coming up.





© Scoop Media

