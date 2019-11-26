Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Businesses, councils unite on climate action in Hawke’s Bay

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

An ambitious initiative to galvanise collaboration between Hawke’s Bay businesses and councils on climate change kicked off in Napier yesterday.

The Climate Action HB: Business CoLab event on 25 November saw over 100 people from the region’s businesses and councils come together to begin plotting a way forward for Hawke’s Bay to transition to a low-emissions economy.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hastings-based sustainability specialists 3R Group, with the support of Napier, Hastings, Central HB and Wairoa Councils, teamed up to host the event. Those that attended included major regional stakeholders such as Napier Port, Hawke’s Bay Airport, Pan Pac Forest Products, and Heinz Watties, as well as businesses from the primary industry, engineering, retail and hospitality sectors.

Speakers included Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer, Dr Daniel Hikuroa of Auckland University, Santiago De Marco and Mark Boyle of Hohepa Homes, and Lee Stewart of Ndever Environmental. They outlined the impacts already being felt in the region as a result of accelerated climate change, what was still to come, and how businesses and council need to collectively take action.

Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer says the event was a great start to conversations about the region’s response to climate change. “We know we can only respond to climate change when we do it together as a Hawke’s Bay community, and I’m excited by all the interest we had at the event.”

The overall message was one of mitigation and adaptation, with businesses encouraged to factor climate change into decision making, and to measure their carbon impacts to make meaningful reductions.

The Regional Council announced a climate emergency in June and this event was part of the organisational work under action to address climate change. It is developing a comprehensive work programme and community engagement plan for a regional response to climate change.

The predicted impacts of climate change on Hawke’s Bay include a rise in temperatures, fewer frosts, more frequent and more severe droughts with a greater fire risk, drier winters and springs, and sea level rise resulting in coastal erosion.

“All of these impacts have obvious consequences for everyone in the Bay – from residents living next to the sea to orchards in the plains and farms in the hill country,” says 3R Group Chief Executive Adele Rose.

3R Group is a member of the Climate Leaders' Coalition, launched in July last year to promote business leadership and collective action on the issue of accelerated climate change.

The event is set to be followed by a series of targeted workshops aimed at enabling businesses to act on climate change, Adele says. “This event was a call to action, not a one-off event, and is just the start of an ongoing partnerships that will bring meaningful change.”

Find out more about the event visit 3R.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China’s Bad Week

Even before the local body election results came in from Hong Kong, China had been having a p.r. nightmare this week.

First, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released a trove of leaked cables about the mass concentration camp system that China has built to control and to “re-educate” over a million people from its Uighur minority...

Secondly, the Australian media has been carrying a bizarre story this week about China financing and grooming a luxury car dealer called Bo “Nick” Zhao for a political career as an MP (and embedded spy for Beijing) inside the Australian federal Parliament... More>>

 
 

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 