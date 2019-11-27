Friendly invasion as Barmy Army bowl into Hamilton



The colour, passion and music of the ‘Barmy Army’ – England’s travelling cricket fans – will add a special vibrancy to Hamilton in coming days.

The Barmy Army travel around the world following the fortunes of English cricket and are known for their enthusiasm and humour. This week they’ll descend on the city’s Seddon Park cricket ground as their team seeks to square up the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Just days after their thrilling victory over England in Mt Maunganui in the first Test, New Zealand’s Blackcaps resume battle against England on Friday in a match scheduled for five days.

Sean Murray, Hamilton City Council’s General Manager for Venues, Tourism and Major Events, says the Test adds yet another dimension to the already-strong reputation of Seddon Park as an international cricket venue.

“Having the Barmy Army in town is always something special, and it’s just part of Hamilton’s great summer of cricket on a pitch rated as one of the world’s best by influential cricket website espncricinfo.com,” Mr Murray says.

“Local fans will be keen to see whether the Blackcaps can claim a 2-0 win in the series this week against England, and they can look forward to seeing the White Ferns against South Africa, and the Blackcaps against India early in the New Year.

“Hosting some of the real heavyweights in international cricket, and their travelling supporters, will be a real boost for local businesses,” Mr Murray says.

There’s a favourable forecast for the opening days of the Test as the Blackcaps try to go one better than their 1-0 victory over England in their last Test series two summers ago.

Tickets are available from Ticketek. For more information on being part of the summer cricket action at Seddon Park, including internationals, Super Smash and the Plunket Shield go to seddonpark.com.



