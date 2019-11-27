Inaugural Awards Rekindles Historical Gathering



Suits, neck ties and floor length dresses will adorn the Māhoenui Memorial Hall on Friday 6th December when affiliates of Ngāti Maniapoto me ōna hapū maha and residents of the Te Nehenehenui region are recognised at the 2019 Inaugural Ngāti Maniapoto me ōna hapū maha, Kawenata Awards.

The awards event is centred around the principles of an ancient Kawenata or covenant inspired by Te Rangituataka Tākerei, a great chief of the Mōkau district who convened a gathering of leaders, elders and children 115 years ago at Māhoenui to deliberate a way forward for Ngāti Maniapoto me ōna hapū maha.

Maniapoto Māori Trust Board Chair, Mr Tiwha Bell said, “we want to provide an all-encompassing ceremony that endeavours to recognise leaders, elders and young people achieving and contributing across multiple areas of the community.”

“240 names were nominated for the Awards. 100 of those names were short listed to 50 finalists by a dedicated judging panel. 25 winners were then selected based on the guiding principles of the 1904 Kawenata. A winner who has unreservedly demonstrated leadership, nobility and wisdom will also be awarded the Te Rangituataka Supreme Award.” said Mr Bell.

The awards are proudly supported by the descendants of Te Rangituataka, Maniapoto Māori Trust Board, Ministry of Education, Ruapuha Uekaha Hapū Trust, Te Reo Irirangi o Maniapoto (MFM) and Waitomo District Council. Guests on the night will include the Hon. Nanaia Mahuta and recent ambassadors to Tahiti, Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara.



