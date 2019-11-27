Santa Paws is back in town

Wednesday 27 November 2019

Santa Paws is back in Levin this weekend, giving Horowhenua pet owners the 'paw-fect' way to celebrate Christmas.

Horowhenua District Council is putting on the event for a second year, after a successful first year in 2018 raised almost $500 for the Levin SPCA.

Levin and Waikanae SPCA Centre Manager Margie Weddell said Santa Paws provided much-needed extra funding, with the number of animals in the Levin SPCA's care expected to rise from 104 currently to about 200 after Christmas.

"Every cent we get goes to help us look after our animals. The more funds we can raise, the more animals we can care for," she said.

Santa Paws offers people the opportunity to have a photograph taken with their whole family, including pets, by a professional photographer. Photos are digital and cost $5 each, with funds raised supporting the Levin SPCA.

Every pet photographed will get a free pack of tasty Hearty Paws treats, and owners will be in with a chance to win doggy day-care and overnight boarding passes from Wags Pet Hotel.

Horowhenua District Council's Civic and Community Events Coordinator, Melissa Steedman, said Council was making the event bigger and better this year after positive feedback from pet owners last year.

Bean Supreme is donating vegan sausages for a sausage sizzle, and animal first aid organisation Bandages for Brutes will sell drinks for owners and treats for pets to raise funds for the Levin SPCA. The Horowhenua Obedience Dog Training Club and the Levin and Horowhenua Veterinary Centre will also be on site.

Santa Paws will be held at Kowhai Park from 9am to 12 noon on Sunday 1 December. Dogs must be registered, and dogs and cats must be on leashes or in crates. Other animals must be restrained appropriately.

