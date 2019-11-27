Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Santa Paws is back in town

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Wednesday 27 November 2019

Santa Paws is back in Levin this weekend, giving Horowhenua pet owners the 'paw-fect' way to celebrate Christmas.

Horowhenua District Council is putting on the event for a second year, after a successful first year in 2018 raised almost $500 for the Levin SPCA.

Levin and Waikanae SPCA Centre Manager Margie Weddell said Santa Paws provided much-needed extra funding, with the number of animals in the Levin SPCA's care expected to rise from 104 currently to about 200 after Christmas.

"Every cent we get goes to help us look after our animals. The more funds we can raise, the more animals we can care for," she said.

Santa Paws offers people the opportunity to have a photograph taken with their whole family, including pets, by a professional photographer. Photos are digital and cost $5 each, with funds raised supporting the Levin SPCA.

Every pet photographed will get a free pack of tasty Hearty Paws treats, and owners will be in with a chance to win doggy day-care and overnight boarding passes from Wags Pet Hotel.

Horowhenua District Council's Civic and Community Events Coordinator, Melissa Steedman, said Council was making the event bigger and better this year after positive feedback from pet owners last year.

Bean Supreme is donating vegan sausages for a sausage sizzle, and animal first aid organisation Bandages for Brutes will sell drinks for owners and treats for pets to raise funds for the Levin SPCA. The Horowhenua Obedience Dog Training Club and the Levin and Horowhenua Veterinary Centre will also be on site.

Santa Paws will be held at Kowhai Park from 9am to 12 noon on Sunday 1 December. Dogs must be registered, and dogs and cats must be on leashes or in crates. Other animals must be restrained appropriately.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 