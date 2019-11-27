Council welcomes waste levy consultation announcement





Auckland Council welcomes Government waste levy consultation announcement

Proposed waste levy structure key to kickstarting transformation

Auckland Council has welcomed the Government’s announcement today by Associate Minister for the Environment, Hon Eugenie Sage, to increase funding support for waste minimisation initiatives and address New Zealand’s burgeoning waste challenge.

In the Government’s next phase of its waste work plan, it is proposing to both increase and expand the national landfill levy scheme. Public feedback is being sought through its “Reducing Waste: a more effective landfill levy” consultation process.

”We know that Aucklanders want to see action on addressing our waste problem and the flow-on effects to our environment,” says Mayor Phil Goff.

“We’re pleased to see progress being made on this front as advocating for an increase to the waste levy is one of nine priority actions under our 2018 Auckland Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP),” says Councillor Richard Hills, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee.

