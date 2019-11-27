Section of Muller Road closed on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 Dec

Section of Muller Road closed on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December 2019

As part of the major stormwater network upgrade to the Town Branch Drain, which is currently underway in Redwood Street and Muller Road, services will be relocated next week to make space for new stormwater culverts. This work involves relaying a water pipe across Muller Road approximately 20m west of the Redwood Street and Muller Road intersection.

To enable Fulton Hogan to carry out this work, a section of Muller Road between Scott Street and Redwood Street will be closed to through traffic on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December 2019.

During this time, residents who live on this section of Muller Road and in Barratt Street will still be able to access their property via Scott Street. Fulton Hogan will be in direct contact with residents whose individual driveway access may be impacted while the work is being carried out. In such cases, access restrictions will be during the day only and every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience caused.

This phase of preparatory work is expected to be completed by Christmas. The main part of the project will begin in mid-January 2020 when construction of an 80m buried stormwater culvert running south along Redwood Street from Muller Road will take place. The new culvert will then go east across Redwood Street and along the channel of the Town Branch Drain for about 70m.

If you have any concerns about this work please contact Council’s Infrastructural Projects Engineer, Brett Walker, Ph: 03 520 7400

