Health Warning lifted at Takamatua Bay and Akaroa Main Beach

27 November 2019





Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has lifted its health warning at Takamatua Bay and Akaroa main beach

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels at Takamatua Bay and Akaroa main beach are now below the levels that are of concern to public health and the health warning has been removed, with the water at Takamatua Bay and Akaroa main beach now suitable for recreational use.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr Alistair Humphrey says this is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporosis, campylobacter and salmonella,” Dr Humphrey says.



