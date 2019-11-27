Health Warning lifted at Takamatua Bay and Akaroa Main Beach

Canterbury District Health
Board’s Community and Public Health unit has lifted its
health warning at Takamatua Bay and Akaroa main beach
Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels
at Takamatua Bay and Akaroa main beach are now below the
levels that are of concern to public health and the health
warning has been removed, with the water at Takamatua Bay
and Akaroa main beach now suitable for recreational use.
Medical Officer of Health, Dr Alistair Humphrey says this
is great news for swimmers and other recreational water
users who would have been avoiding the water following the
high levels of contamination.
When a health warning is
in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered
suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of
the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.
Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may
contain a range of disease causing micro-organisms such as
viruses, bacteria and protozoa.
“In most cases the
ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are
minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for
more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia,
cryptosporosis, campylobacter and salmonella,” Dr Humphrey
says.
