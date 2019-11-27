Abatement Notice served on Tamarind Taranaki Limited

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019



The EPA has served Tamarind Taranaki Ltd (Administrators Appointed) with an abatement notice following notification of an oil spill.



The notice prohibits the company from extracting oil from certain wells at the Tui field off the coast of Taranaki until conditions are met.

The notice specifically relates to the production of hydrocarbons from Pateke 3H, Pateke 4H and Amokura wells to the Umuroa Floating Production Storage and Offtake (FPSO) installation.

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well.

Compliance with the abatement notice will permit Tamarind to resume production. The conditions on the abatement notice require Tamarind to:

• conclusively identify the source of the hydrocarbon sheen and provide evidence to the EPA supporting the conclusion reached;

• assess the condition of the flowlines and associated connections of Pateke 3H, Pateke 4H and Amokura wells, and provided evidence to the EPA that confirms system integrity will be maintained on start-up.

Tamarind Taranaki Ltd has the right to appeal the abatement notice.

The EPA is continuing to investigate the notified spill.

Tamarind Taranaki Ltd is working with the EPA to achieve compliance.

Read the full abatement notice



ends

© Scoop Media

