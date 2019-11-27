Southbound lanes of Northern Motorway to close overnight



Motorists are advised the southbound lanes of the Northern Motorway (SH1) between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Road will be closed overnight for maintenance and resurfacing for eight nights, starting Monday, 2 December.

The southbound lanes will be closed from 10pm until 5am on Monday, 2 December to Wednesday, 4 December and on Sunday, 8 December to Thursday, 12 December. The Silverdale southbound on-ramp will be closed from 9pm until 5am.

This closure is required to carry out maintenance tasks, including resurfacing, on the motorway, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

There will be a signposted detour via East Coast Bays Road during the closures.

“Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for the journey.”

“Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if required. This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users, especially ahead of the busy holiday season,” says Ms Williamson.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

