Ward Town Hall gets new lease of life

Following the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, the Ward Town Hall, which was built in 1912, sustained significant structural damage.

At the Council’s Assets and Services Committee yesterday, Councillors agreed that the hall should be repaired, strengthened and upgraded, at a cost of $564,440. Around two thirds of the repair funds will come from the Council’s Emergency Events Reserve.

Wairau-Awatere Ward Councillor Cynthia Brooks said it was great news.

“Ward has been through some tough times with earthquakes in 2013 and 2016. The community lost their pub, museum and water storage - and its hall was going to be closed unless this money was found.”

“Other funders have stepped in to help. The Sutherland Trust has offered $50,000; another $50,000 will come from our Mayoral Earthquake Fund, and $99,631 will come from the Lottery Earthquake Fund. In addition we will receive $62,657 from the insurance claim.”

“Ward is on the up again and the Council’s Small Townships Programme is also helping the local community through a process to identify other improvements for the town.”

Work on the hall is expected to start in the new year.





