Ride the festive spirit to New Plymouth’s Christmas Parade

Santa’s come early this year and given everyone a free bus ride to the annual Christmas Parade Party as NPDC again makes the city centre car-free.

NPDC and the city centre are serving up the festive spirit on Saturday 30 November and Taranaki Regional Council is providing free buses to and from the central city all day, with the New Plymouth Central Lions putting on the main feature, the annual Christmas Parade, from 1pm.

“Last year’s car-free Christmas parade day was a big success enjoyed by thousands in the central city and builds on our vision to create a more sustainable district. It’s pedestrians only again this year and our See It In The City team has organised a great programme of events; from Let’s Go Bike Bling to Youth Entertainment with our partner Zeal. So leave the car at home, grab a coffee, something to eat and get some festive shopping done while supporting local retailers,” says NPDC External Relations Manager Jacqueline Baker.

“It’s a great opportunity to have a fun day without parking and traffic hassles,” says TRC Transport Services Manager Chris Clarke. “If you’ve never used the buses before, why not give it a go?”

He also says extra Saturday Christmas shopper services will again be scheduled in December, with details of routes, timetables and fares on www.trc.govt.nz/saturday-services-december-2019.

NPDC’s See It In The City team is organising the fun from 11am until the parade starts at 1pm.

The entertainment will include performances on the Zeal stage, a Let’s Go Bling Your Bike station, the More FM Santa Sprint, three-on-three basketball, e-bike and e-scooter demos, street picnics and markets, and more.

Santa’s cavalcade will take a circuit route again this year, starting at the Clock Tower and moving east along Devon Street, turning left down Liardet Street and heading back down Gill Street/Ariki Street back to the start.

Free buses will be running all day. So plan your trip, and don’t miss out on a super event in our car free central city.





