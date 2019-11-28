Resident satisfaction results maintained

Media Statement





Resident satisfaction results maintained

Marlborough District Council’s latest independent survey of residents indicates that overall satisfaction remains high for most of its services.

Councillor Mark Peters, Chair of the Planning, Finance and Community Committee, which received the results today, says that almost all Marlborough District Council services scores are higher than New Zealand council benchmarks, with many significantly higher.

“Our overall performance trend has been on an upward path over the last 10 years, with a slight dip this year to 74% from 78% in 2018.

“Seven out of 10 residents are satisfied with our overall performance, with most services in 2019 showing similar satisfaction ratings to those of 2018.

“Nine in ten residents are satisfied with the three top-rated services, which were library services (8.2 out of 10 or 91.2% satisfied), drinking water (8.2 out of 10; 87.1% satisfied) and sewerage (8.0 out of 10; 92.2% satisfied),” he says.

“Parks and Reserves, Sports fields, Cemeteries, Harbours, Civil Defence and Emergency Management and Community Facilities also scored highly.

“Library services’ score went up ten per cent on 2018 - from 81% to 91% - a reflection of its excellent service and of the new Picton library facility, which has received much customer praise and an architectural award.”

“We are a relatively small unitary council with limited resources but we punch above our weight because staff work hard to provide excellent customer service. There are always challenges to overcome and better ways of doing things; we do not rest on our laurels,” Councillor Peters says.

“In some areas we are leading the country - the provision of digital information, smart maps, our parks and reserves, libraries and our innovative environmental science. Our drinking water service also performs very highly.”

Marlborough District Council scores below are in bold; the NZ benchmark score is in brackets:

· Overall satisfaction: 74% (47%)

· Library services: 91% (72%)

· Drinking water: 87% (61%)

· Sewerage: 92% (63%)

· Parks/reserves: 85% (73%)

· Waste Management: 71% (53%)

· Communications: 71% (46%)

· Resource consents: 49% (36%)

Most services have targets for resident satisfaction that are set in the Long Term Plan and reported in the Annual Report.

The survey was carried out between 10 June and 5 August 2019. 800 people aged over 18 participated in the survey via telephone, Facebook, online and posted flyers. Residents could also request a paper copy of the survey. Data was weighted to reflect area, gender and age group proportions as per the 2013 Census. The sample size allows a 95% confidence level +/- 5% when the results are reported as totals.

To see the full survey, go to https://www.marlborough.govt.

ENDS.

© Scoop Media

