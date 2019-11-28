Far from a Merry Christmas for many

28 November 2019

In 2018 The Wellington City Mission helped feed 3,500 people, provided gifts for 2,100 children and distributed food and gifts to 44 community services agencies at Christmas time. The Mission expects to help even more this year. Says Murray Edridge, City Missioner.

The Wellington City Mission is calling on Wellingtonians to spare a thought for those in need at Christmas, and to give generously to those who may not be able to enjoy the festive season.

“There are people and families in our community who for whatever reason, aren’t able to enjoy what so many of us take for granted at this time of the year.

“I know that as with previous years, a special Christmas wouldn’t have been at all possible for these children and families, without the generous support from Wellingtonians.” Says Murray.

Chapman Tripp, one of the many corporate firms to have jumped on board again for 2019, have also pledged their support to be someone’s star this Christmas and encourage other business and corporate groups to follow suit.

“Chapman Tripp is proud to support the Wellington City Mission again this year, as part of the firm’s commitment to making a positive difference in the community,” says its Service Manager Cheryl Eggo.

“We have a long-established corporate social responsibility programme and we want to give back to the community in which we live and work. We are honoured to play a part in supporting the City Mission to make Christmas memorable for those in need.” Says Cheryl.

“You’ll find at this time of the year, people and families in need feel overwhelmed. We want to help restore dignity by giving children and families a Christmas they deserve and can remember.” Says Murray Edridge.

Wellingtonians can ‘Be Someone’s Star’ this Christmas by buying a star on the Walk of Fame: https://wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/want-to-help/donate/walk-of-fame/

Stars will be laid down along Wellington’s Waterfront from 28 November – 27 December, with the Walk of Fame Launch on Friday 29 November, at 8:00am on the waterfront outside Te Papa.

