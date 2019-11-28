Incident on SH16 - Northwestern Motorway
Thursday, 28 November 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to an incident on the Northwestern
Motorway, which was reported shortly before 3.15pm.
A
person has fallen from the Hobsonville Road overbridge onto
the motorway and has died.
Police have closed the
citybound lanes underneath the Hobsonville Road overbridge
and citybound traffic on SH16 is being diverted at the
intersection of Brigham Creek Road and Fred Taylor
Drive.
Citybound traffic on SH18 is also being diverted at
Brigham Creek Road.
The Hobsonville Road overbridge is
also closed to vehicles and foot traffic at present.
Lane
closures will be in place for some time and motorists are
urged to avoid the area if possible and expect
delays.
