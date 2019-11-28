More information sought on Delaware/Wakapuaka Estuary access

Following discussion at its Environment Committee meeting today about boat launching at Delaware /Wakapuaka Estuary, Council will seek further information and talk to iwi partners and the community. The matter will return to the Committee on 5 March 2020.

Delaware/Wakapuaka Estuary is environmentally and culturally sensitive.

It has become a popular boat launching site for the local fishing and boating community because of its comparative safety and ease of access to fishing grounds.

Under the Nelson Resource Management Plan, driving vehicles on the foreshore (other than at a defined boat launching site) needs a resource consent. Delaware/Wakapuaka Estuary is not one of these defined sites.

Vehicle access for boat launching at Delaware/Wakapuaka Estuary has been the subject of a two-year period of engagement between Nelson City Council, Iwi, the Harbourmaster, residents of Delaware/Wakapuaka Bay and the boating and fishing community.

Authorised boat ramps are available at Monaco, the Nelson Marina or Cable Bay. Kayaks and other vessels able to be launched on foot from the foreshore are not affected.

During this period Council officers will undertake appropriate compliance activity and provide information about the area, its environmental and cultural values, and the impacts of vehicles on the estuary.



