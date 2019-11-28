Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TDHL announces Showgrounds sale

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Holdings Limited (TDHL) has commenced the sale process for Timaru’s former A&P Showgrounds site.

The sale of the site on Evans Street to developer Redwood QT Limited, which remains conditional on the purchaser’s due diligence, allows for a future retail development in the north of the city while including important standards to minimise effects on the Timaru CBD.

TDHL chair, Ian Fitzgerald said that the original aim of the showgrounds purchase was to enable a future development on the site which was progressive for the entire district and community.

“TDHL’s involvement has facilitated this exciting and significant development for the community and enabled it to be done in a way that minimises any effects on Timaru’s city hub.

“As part of this sale agreement we’ve negotiated hard to ensure that we can enable the developer to bring major new national retailers to Timaru, while we continue to support and develop an interesting and vibrant city centre.

“For example we’ve set a minimum floor size for stores to ensure that the development will predominantly include only large format retail shops, that wouldn’t normally be found on the main street, and limited the total number of outlets on the site.

“As a council owned entity we’re able to look purely beyond the profit-motive and ensure we take a look at the wider effects of our decisions. Had this been a purely private development, it’s unlikely that the same restrictions would have been put in place.”

“With this agreement we’ve struck an excellent balance of ensuring the commercial viability of brining an exciting new development and new retail experiences to Timaru, while helping protect what makes this city unique.”

The sale price provides a commercial return for TDHL, covering the acquisition and holding costs. As the developer is in the process of undertaking their due diligence, which is expected to be complete mid 2020, the purchase price will remain confidential until then.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 