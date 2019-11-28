Central city jetty back in action for summer

Boats will be able to load and unload at the central city jetty (below the Waikato Museum) following work to reinstate the jetty deck.

The original jetty deck was removed to allow for structural testing but has been reinstated and is now fully operational until a new jetty is built in 2020.

Darren Mills from the Waikato River Explorer says: “We’re certainly pleased the jetty has been reinstated as we approach our busiest time of year. As of today, we’re back providing a direct service between the central city and the Hamilton Gardens.

“We’re also offering a BBQ Dinner Cruise on Friday and Saturday nights during summer, departing from the central city jetty at 7pm. This service kicks off this coming Friday 30 November.”

The jetty is planned for a fuller upgrade next winter. This work will connect a floating pontoon to the land via a gangway, similar to the new jetty at the Hamilton Gardens.

Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor says: “The planned new jetty is just one example of how we’re bringing to life the principles of the Hamilton City River Plan, in the same vein as Victoria on the River and the Waikato Regional Theatre.”

“Having a decent functional jetty opens up the central city to river tourism and reinforces the link between Hamilton Gardens, Waikato Museum and the central city.”

More information about Waikato River Explorer cruises, including where to buy tickets, can be found at www.waikatoexplorer.co.nz.





© Scoop Media

