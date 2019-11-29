Waste partnership wins Partnering for Good Award

Council’s innovative construction waste partnership wins Partnering for Good Award

Auckland Council, TROW Group and Green Way celebrate 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Award category success

The value of literally and figuratively “building” partnerships to create a zero-waste future for Auckland was recognised last night when Auckland Council, TROW Group, and Green Way won the Partnering for Good Award at the NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards 2019 ceremony. The tripartite partnership has been challenging the building industry to do things differently and rethink waste.

The award was presented to the three organisations at a black-tie Awards event on Auckland’s waterfront. Now in their 17th year, the NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards recognise and celebrate success in sustainability across Aotearoa.

“Congratulations to our passionate, hard-working staff and contractors for this achievement. I am delighted to see Auckland Council as a joint recipient of the Partnering for Good Award, along with TROW Group and Green Way, in recognition of the great things that can happen when local government and businesses work together to make a difference,” adds Councillor Hills.

“The government opened consultation on a proposal to increase the cost and expand the scope of New Zealand’s waste levy this week. This provides a real incentive for the construction and demolition industry to look for innovative ways to divert waste from landfill. This partnership shows industry the value of adopting deconstruction and soft strip practices,” says Councillor Hills.

“It’s great to have received this accolade at such an important time for the industry when they’ll be starting to look for answers.”

