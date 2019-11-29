Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton is the place to play!

Friday, 29 November 2019, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council was recognised at the New Zealand Recreation Awards held last night (Thursday 28 November) for its innovative Play Strategy which focuses on making Hamilton a great place for everyone to play.

The Play Strategy (2019-2039) took out the Outstanding Award in the Research and Planning and Policy category at a ceremony held at Wintec in Hamilton.

The Council also came away with a merit award in the Outstanding Project category – the most hotly contested category of the night - for the renewal of Waterworld. The largest swimming complex in the Waikato, Waterworld reopened to the public after a $10.8M refurbishment in November 2018.

The awards followed a two-day conference at Claudelands Events Centre which was run by Recreation Aotearoa and attended by industry experts from across New Zealand,

The Council’s award-winning Play Strategy was finalised in April 2019 and expands on the traditional definition of play – beyond playgrounds and sports fields – to provide opportunities for everyone to adventure throughout the city, with an emphasis on nurturing spontaneous play and making better use of the natural environment.

Policy and Strategy Advisor Amanda Banks, who led the development of the Strategy, says: “It’s a great honour to be recognised in this way. The strategy is helping us to plan for play opportunities in a really unique way.”

“It was borne out of a desire to improve the sense of connectedness in our communities and to think of all our public space as potential play spaces, where children can explore their neighbourhoods, play cricket in the streets outside their home and roam the gullies.

“We want to make it easier for Hamiltonians of all ages to experience joy and happiness through physical activity. Our city has a lot to offer and the Play Strategy sets us on the path to achieve this over the next 20 years.”

Sport Waikato CEO Matthew Cooper says: “We’re very supportive of the approach the Council is taking with its Play Strategy and pleased to hear of the accolades it received this week.”

“Here at Sport Waikato, we’re also passionate believers in the value of play and the important role it plays in the lives of everyone who calls the Waikato home. The Council’s Play Strategy aligns very nicely with Sport Waikato’s new focus and Sport NZ’s new direction which focuses on play, active recreation and sport.

“Local government has a vital role in making provision for play and we’re certainly encouraged to see Hamilton City Council leading the charge nationally in this area. The Play Strategy sets the bar high and I look forward to seeing how it will guide decision making through the upcoming Long-Term Plan (LTP).”

Lance Vervoort, the Council’s General Manager for Community, says: “The Play Strategy is a document we’re incredibly proud of and is proving a valuable tool for guiding our thinking and planning, not just when it comes to parks, indoor facilities and aquatics, but the wider Council too.”

“Our play offerings as a city are rich and diverse and we need to stay mindful of these opportunities, especially in our growth areas like Peacocke.

“It was fantastic to also get recognised for the renewal of Waterworld too. This was a huge undertaking for our city’s flagship swimming complex, which involved increasing the depth of the 50m pool as well as a complete replacement of the heating, ventilation, lighting and filtration systems.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 