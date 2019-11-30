Serious crash on State Highway 1, Ohaeawai

Police are responding to a serious crash in the Far North.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 1 at Ohaeawai about 10am.

One lane is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further updates will be provided when it becomes available.

