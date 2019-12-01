"Fatal crash, Koromiko"

The road was closed for a scene examination and clean up but reopened about 6am.

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>