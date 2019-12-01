Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cruel animal test demonstrated outside LUSH Auckland

Sunday, 1 December 2019, 11:52 am
Press Release: SAFE

Cruel animal test demonstrated outside LUSH Auckland store today

NZAVS and SAFE, with support from LUSH Cosmetics Australasia, demonstrated the cruel Forced Swim Test outside LUSH Newmarket today.

The action that took place outside the LUSH store in Newmarket, Auckland, involved a dunk tank, which volunteers from the LUSH team took turns swimming in to symbolise what animals go through during the cruel test.

This action was part of the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) and animal rights organisation SAFE’s joint campaign against the Forced Swim Test. Despite pressure from students and the wider public, Victoria University of Wellington continues to refuse to end its use of the test.

The Forced Swim Test involves forcing small animals such as rats or mice to swim in an inescapable beaker of water until they ‘give up’ and float. The test reportedly attempts to mimic depression or hopelessness in humans. The dunk tank used today acted as a human-sized beaker, and the demonstration symbolised what the animals go through in this test.

NZAVS Executive Director Tara Jackson says the Forced Swim Test is a cruel and invalid test and its use in New Zealand will not be tolerated by caring Kiwis.

"Imagine someone dropping you into a tank of water that you can’t escape from. This is what the Forced Swim Test does to small animals, and today we highlighted that," says Jackson.

"LUSH is well known for its firm stance against animal testing. LUSH Cosmetics Australasia have now added their voices to our campaign and together we’re sending a loud message to the decision makers at Vic Uni."

Earlier this month recently elected City Councillor Tamatha Paul, writing in her capacity as the President of the Victoria University of Wellington Students Association (VUWSA), penned a letter to the Victoria University Animal Ethics Committee calling for them to end the university’s use of the Forced Swim Test. In her letter, she outlined how use of the test reflects poorly on the institute and is contrary to the University’s progressive values.

SAFE spokesperson Nellie Lyon says, "We look to our tertiary institutions to provide leadership on progressive issues. We expect them to make decisions for the benefit of the public good. Ending the use of the Forced Swim Test is the right thing to do."

Over 16,000 people have sent a message to decision makers at Victoria University asking that they immediately ban the use of the Forced Swim Test. NZAVS and SAFE, supported by LUSH, are encouraging people to take action and send a message to the University: nzavs-take-action.co.nz

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 