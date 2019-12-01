Climate protesters to form human barricade

Sunday, 1 December: Hundreds of climate protestors from all over the country are heading to Taranaki today.

They're going to take on OMV, the last major international company searching for oil in New Zealand.

They plan to surround the Austrian owned OMV headquarters in New Plymouth with a human barricade for three days.

Organisers say between over 700 people of all ages and walks of life have signed up, many of whom come from the School Strike 4 Climate movement.

The peaceful protest will include a wide variety of climate groups from Greenpeace to Extinction Rebellion, Oil Free Otago to 350 Aotearoa.

Where: 167 Devon Street West, New Plymouth.

When: 8am, Monday 2nd December.

Why: It's a climate emergency!

Continuous updates are being posted here:

https://www.greenpeace.org/new-zealand/story/climate-uprising-live/





