Climate protesters to form human barricade
Sunday, 1 December 2019, 10:00 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand
Sunday, 1 December: Hundreds of climate
protestors from all over the country are heading to Taranaki
today.
They're going to take on OMV, the last major
international company searching for oil in New
Zealand.
They plan to surround the Austrian owned OMV
headquarters in New Plymouth with a human barricade for
three days.
Organisers say between over 700 people of
all ages and walks of life have signed up, many of whom come
from the School Strike 4 Climate movement.
The peaceful
protest will include a wide variety of climate groups from
Greenpeace to Extinction Rebellion, Oil Free Otago to 350
Aotearoa.
Where: 167 Devon Street
West, New Plymouth.
When: 8am, Monday
2nd December.
Why: It's a climate
emergency!
Continuous updates are being posted
here:
https://www.greenpeace.org/new-zealand/story/climate-uprising-live/
