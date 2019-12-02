Training Exercise - North Shore

The Auckland Police Search and Rescue team will be conducting helicopter training with the Police Eagle helicopter around the Ngataringa Sports Grounds on the North Shore tomorrow, December 3.

The training is expected to run between 7am to 1pm in conjuction with the NZ Defence Force.

We want to reassure residents and people in the area who may hear the helicopter and see Police activity in the area, not to be alarmed.

The is a routine training exercise to help Police be better prepared to help keep New Zealanders safe.

ENDS

