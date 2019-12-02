Council staff take part in Waikato-wide working bee

02 December 2019

This Friday, 6 December, we’re closing our doors and giving back to our community.

It’s been a busy year in the Waikato district and Waikato District Council staff are celebrating by taking the opportunity to give back.

Council’s 400 staff will be involved in the biggest working bee the district has seen.

Staff will be doing a wide range of activities including plant releasing and weeding at Lake Rotokauri, Lake Kainui and Lake Puketirini, lending a hand at Huntly St John, beautifying a number of our cemeteries by weeding and picking and rubbish, cleaning a number of our halls and gardening, cleaning windows and visiting residents at Huntly’s Kimihia Rest Home.

Council’s Chief Executive Gavin Ion says that just like everyone else, Council staff work hard all year and the team is looking forward to finishing the year on a high by doing their bit in their communities.

“By spending time in our communities, our people get the opportunity to experience what makes the Waikato district so special. From picking up rubbish to painting and gardening, our people will be doing it all. If you see them out and about, I’d encourage you to give them a toot.”

The Waikato-wide working bee on Friday 6 December does mean that our offices and libraries are closed all day. Phones will remain open so customers can continue to phone us on 0800 492 452. Normal office hours will resume on Monday 9 December.

