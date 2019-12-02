Surf Life Saving Northern Region Weekend Statistics

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Weekend Statistics Summary 30 November -1 December 2019

In total there were seven rescues over the weekend across the Northern region. On Saturday 30 November a group rescue of four swimmers at Bethells Beach took place. The swimmers were caught in a rip and one was using a boogie board device. Five lifeguards assisted the patients back to shore safely, An IRB (Inflatable rescue boat) was launched to return one patient to land.



Weekend Statistics (30/11/2019 – 1/12/2019)



No. of people rescued 7

No. of people assisted 8

No. of major 1st aids 2

No. of minor 1st aids 16

No. of searches 12

No. of PA's 309

No. of Public Involved 1,474

Peak headcount 8,423

Total hours worked 2,438



Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.



2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages



1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region encompasses 17 surf life saving clubs, covering 22 beaches from Raglan north on the west coast around North Cape, and south to the Auckland City beaches.

ends

© Scoop Media

