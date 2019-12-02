24-hour alcohol ban for downtown Queenstown on Crate Day

A 24-hour alcohol ban will be in place in downtown Queenstown for Crate Day on 7 December.

Anyone found drinking in the alcohol ban area on this day will face a $250 fine. This is on top of the year-round 8.00pm-8.00am alcohol restriction.

QLDC Team Leader (Alcohol) Sian Swinney said it was important everybody felt safe and comfortable downtown on Crate Day.

“People’s safety and comfort is paramount. Make sure you know the alcohol ban area and be sure to follow any signage in place. Nobody wants to come away with a $250 fine,” Ms Swinney said.

“And if you choose to participate in Crate Day, please drink responsibly and look after your mates.”

While drinking is banned in public downtown, it will still be allowed at home and at licensed premises.

The disorderly behaviour of some National Crate Day attendees at Queenstown’s Village Green in 2016 led to Police intervention and safety concerns from members of the public. QLDC officers also observed a significant amount of alcohol-related litter left in the Village Green area the following morning.

The ban is part of the Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw, which came into force on 30 November 2018.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

View the Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/Council-Documents/Bylaws/Alcohol-Restrictions-in-Public-Places-Bylaw-2018.pdf

View the Crate Day alcohol ban zone: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/Council-Documents/Bylaws/crate-day-map.png



ends

© Scoop Media

