Serious crash, Duntroon-Georgetown Road – Waitaki
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 12:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Duntroon-Georgetown Road – Waitaki
"
Police are attending a serious crash on
Duntroon-Georgetown Road (State Highway 83), Kokoamo, in the
Waitaki District.
Police were alerted to the car vs
powerpole crash at around 8:10pm.
Diversions are in place
and some powerlines are currently down.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations