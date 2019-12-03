Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saturday all-go for Bolay’s record attempt

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Worries about a possible December storm in an otherwise warm New Zealand summer has resulted in Canadian shearer Pauline Bolay’s historic World shearing record attempt being brought-forward to take place on Saturday(December 7).

In the first World shearing record bid by any North American shearer, the 33-year-old Bolay, from Fairford, Manitoba, is challenging the women’s solo 8-hours strongwool lambs of 507, set by New Zealand shearer Kerri-Jo Te Huia in January 2012.

It will take place at Whitford Farms, Waikaretu (between Raglan and Pukekohe), where Bolay saw employer Emily Welch shear a 9hrs record of 648 just a week after the Canadian first arrived in New Zealand in November 2007.

She’s been a regular shearing in New Zealand ever since, but has had a particularly big last year-and-a-half, starting with 6th place in the Calgary Shears North American Open Championship final in July 2018.

As the first Canadian in a final won by New Zealand-based former World champion Gavin Mutch, of Scotland, she became the first woman selected to represent Canada at the World Championships.

Back down-under earlier this year she was runner-up to Welch in the Golden Shears women’s final in Masterton and 5th in the New Zealand Shears women’s final in Te Kuiti

She then headed to the UK where she won the Novice woolhandling at the Devon County Show and a women’s Shearing event at the Royal Cornwall Show, before heading to France for the World championships in July, with a best result of 5th in supporting event the All-Nations women’s final.

Crossing the Atlantic almost immediately after the championships she beat-off several male challengers to then become the first woman to win at the Calgary Stampede.

While the big names were missing, it did put her name on the honours board alongside such illustrious previous winners as New Zealand World champions David Fagan and Paul Avery, and 2006 Golden Shears champion Dion King.

Bolay will have some big help for the attempt which will start at 7am on Saturday and finish at 5pm, split into four 2-hour runs separated by breaks of 30 minutes for morning and afternoon tea and an hour for lunch.

Welch and husband Sam are both World shearing record holders, and also on hand will be gear expert Ants Bryant, who has helped with several other records, including those in England by New Zealand brothers Matt and Rowland Smith.

About 600 mainly coopworth lambs will be prepared for the day, from three properties, but primarily that of farmer Tom Mandeno. The senior woolhandler will be Sianna Herbert, and a panel of judges is being assembled by the records society, including one from Australia.

Sam Welch said Bolay had shorn at least two tallies over 400 and while a tough day is expected it was important for the shearer.

“She wanted to give it a go now, but I said why not now,” he said. “It’s not the end of the World if you don’t get it. Sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise, to get that experience. She can certainly get up and go.”

“It’s pretty cool to be turning up here in the same woolshed as Emily’s record, 12 years later,” he said.

A sample shear will take place on Friday to ensure the average wool-weight is over 0.9kg per lamb. To break the record Bolay will need to average less than 56.8sec per lab, caught, shorn and dispatched.

The attempt was originally scheduled for December 10.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


All-Stages Urgency: Government To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.

The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.

The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>

 

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 