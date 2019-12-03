Motor vehicle collision QEII Drive
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Queen Elizabeth II Drive, Marshland - Motor vehicle
collision QEII Drive - Canterbury"
Emergency Services are
attending a two-vehicle collision on Queen Elizabeth II
Drive in Christchurch.
Police were advised of the
collision at about 8.30am.
One person is reportedly
trapped.
The road is blocked and motorists are asked to
avoid the section between Burwood Road and Marshland
Road.
Delays should be
expected.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
All-Stages Urgency: Government To Ban Foreign Donations
The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.
The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.
The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>