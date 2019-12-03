City gets behind Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

Hamilton City Council is proud to support International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) – December 3 – which this year highlights engagement, participation, leadership and wellbeing.

“The theme of IDPD 2019 aligns well with Council’s values around ensuring people with disabilities have equity and access and can participate fully in the life of Hamilton city,” says Judy Small, the Council’s Disability Advisor.

Two events in Hamilton this week celebrate IDPD.

Waikato Regional Council and BUSIT, along with the Disabled Persons Assembly and Blind Low Vision New Zealand, organised a day out today for people with impairments. The groups travelled by bus and visited various locations around the city, completing tasks at each point.

Locations included Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Waterworld, Waikato Hospital Café and Chartwell Shopping Centre.

“We prepared a self-guided sensory trail for the teams to complete during their visit today,” says Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham.

“The tour invited them to engage with some of the artwork we have on display in ways that are not entirely dependent on sight and was designed to let people who need access know that we can accommodate for them here at Waikato Museum,” says Ms Meecham.

On Thursday (December 5), CCS Disability Action and Community Living Trust are hosting a walk around Hamilton Lake, starting at 11.30am from the Yacht Club, followed by a picnic lunch and entertainment.

“This event is free and open to anyone with disabilities. It celebrates the diversity of our community and will be a great afternoon with social activities, live music and delicious food,” says Maurice Flynn of CCS Disability Action.

For more news on these activities, join the Hamilton Online Disability News Facebook group.





© Scoop Media

