UPDATE 1: 5pm Fire on Jones Road, Rolleston
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is currently responding to a roadside
fire on Jones Road near Rolleston.
We were called to the
fire at 3.54pm. There are currently 16 fire appliances on
the scene and two helicopters enroute.
Crews have
responded from Rolleston, Wigram, West Melton, Lincoln,
Kirwee, Burnham and Dunsandel. They are currently working to
contain and extinguish the fire.
SH1 is closed north of
Hoskyns Rd. The public are asked to stay clear of the area
while firefighters continue working to fight the
fire.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations
The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.
The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.
The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>