UPDATE 1: 5pm Fire on Jones Road, Rolleston

Fire and Emergency is currently responding to a roadside fire on Jones Road near Rolleston.

We were called to the fire at 3.54pm. There are currently 16 fire appliances on the scene and two helicopters enroute.

Crews have responded from Rolleston, Wigram, West Melton, Lincoln, Kirwee, Burnham and Dunsandel. They are currently working to contain and extinguish the fire.

SH1 is closed north of Hoskyns Rd. The public are asked to stay clear of the area while firefighters continue working to fight the fire.





