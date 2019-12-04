Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cheers to 50 years of the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Govett Brewster Gallery



Govett-Brewster Art Gallery co-director Aileen Burns and Shining Peak’s Jesse Sigurdsson raise a glass to the Mrs Brewster Pale Ale.


Govett-Brewster Art Gallery is celebrating its golden anniversary and the woman who made it all possible with an especially brewed drop of amber nectar.

Art lovers will be able to raise a glass with a new brew created by Shining Peak Brewing, called Mrs Brewster NZ Pale Ale, to 50 years since the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery opened its doors.

The ale is named in honour of the Gallery’s founding donor and visionary Monica Brewster (née Govett), whose bequests to the New Plymouth District Council established the Gallery and its permanent collection of artworks focused on Aotearoa and the Pacific.

Co-Directors Aileen Burns and Johan Lundh: “This beer has developed out of one of our cherished local partnerships. Together Shining Peak and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery are celebrating a unique and powerful Taranaki story as we celebrate 50 years.”

Visitors can have their first taste of Mrs Brewster NZ Pale Ale at the public opening of the exhibition The scene in which I find myself / Or, where does my body belong on 7 December at 6pm. The show is led by Taranaki-born artist Ruth Buchanan (Te Atiawa, Taranaki, Pākehā) and features nearly 300 artworks by 190 artists, collected in the last 50 years. It is the Gallery’s largest ever Collection exhibition.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner says it’s important to celebrate 50 years of the Gallery that has energised the region’s vibrant art scene and put New Plymouth on the map.

“I think Monica would be extremely proud of what the gallery has achieved since 1970. NPDC is delighted to celebrate the gallery’s importance to our district.”

There will be a number of events throughout 2020, including a Leap Year party on Queen Street, Sat 29 February, where Mrs Brewster Pale Ale will be on tap again.

50 years: by the numbers

• Monica Brewster donated $50,000 in 1962 for a Gallery – that’s about $2 million in today’s money

• The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery opened in February 1970

• The Gallery has held more than 800 exhibitions

• The Gallery has hosted close to 200 Monica Brewster Evenings

• The Gallery has collected nearly 1,000 artworks for the Govett-Brewster Collection.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Govett Brewster Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 