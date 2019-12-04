Changes coming for plastics recycling



From 1 February 2020 you’ll no longer be able to put plastics numbered 3 to 7 in your mixed recycling bin.

The international markets for plastic are changing, and most of the countries that used to take our plastic recycling are not taking it anymexiore, says David Down, Manager Water & Waste.

“Unfortunately this means that plastics graded 3 to 7 are ending up in landfill.”

“Plastic products should be marked with a number from 1 to 7 – often on the bottom – that shows which grade of plastic they are.

“If they’re anything other than 1 or 2, or if there’s no number, they can’t be recycled – so from February please don’t put these items in your recycling bin.”

Plastics numbered 3 to 7 include:

• some biscuit trays

• blister packs

• bread and produce bags

• containers for yoghurt

• deli foods and takeaways

• styrofoam cups and plates and some meat trays.

Plastics numbered 1 and 2 will be collected, as there is still a demand for these grades – and much of this type of plastic is recycled in New Zealand.

• Plastics numbered 1 and 2 include things like:

• water, juice, soft drink and milk bottles

• shampoo and cleaning product bottles.

“We wanted to give our residents plenty of notice of the change, so you’ve got the chance to think about whether you want to cut back on using those types of plastics before we stop collecting them,” Mr Down says.

“If you use plastics numbered 3 to 7 they will end up in landfill. So you can help keep plastics out of the environment by choosing products that don’t use this type of packaging.”

You can still put paper, cardboard and cans in your mixed recycling bin.

It’s also crucial to make sure items are clean and the wrong things aren’t being put in bins. The wrong item in a bin can contaminate the whole load, so please be mindful of what goes in your bins.

For more information on recycling check out poriruacity.govt.nz/recycling

“We need your help to make the recycling programme a success – so thanks for keeping Porirua green.”

