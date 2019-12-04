Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes coming for plastics recycling

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council


From 1 February 2020 you’ll no longer be able to put plastics numbered 3 to 7 in your mixed recycling bin.

The international markets for plastic are changing, and most of the countries that used to take our plastic recycling are not taking it anymexiore, says David Down, Manager Water & Waste.

“Unfortunately this means that plastics graded 3 to 7 are ending up in landfill.”

“Plastic products should be marked with a number from 1 to 7 – often on the bottom – that shows which grade of plastic they are.

“If they’re anything other than 1 or 2, or if there’s no number, they can’t be recycled – so from February please don’t put these items in your recycling bin.”

Plastics numbered 3 to 7 include:

• some biscuit trays
• blister packs
• bread and produce bags
• containers for yoghurt
• deli foods and takeaways
• styrofoam cups and plates and some meat trays.

Plastics numbered 1 and 2 will be collected, as there is still a demand for these grades – and much of this type of plastic is recycled in New Zealand.
• Plastics numbered 1 and 2 include things like:
• water, juice, soft drink and milk bottles
• shampoo and cleaning product bottles.

“We wanted to give our residents plenty of notice of the change, so you’ve got the chance to think about whether you want to cut back on using those types of plastics before we stop collecting them,” Mr Down says.

“If you use plastics numbered 3 to 7 they will end up in landfill. So you can help keep plastics out of the environment by choosing products that don’t use this type of packaging.”

You can still put paper, cardboard and cans in your mixed recycling bin.
It’s also crucial to make sure items are clean and the wrong things aren’t being put in bins. The wrong item in a bin can contaminate the whole load, so please be mindful of what goes in your bins.

For more information on recycling check out poriruacity.govt.nz/recycling
“We need your help to make the recycling programme a success – so thanks for keeping Porirua green.”

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

